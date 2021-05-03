You can make your own fairy door with one of our fairy door kits. Included in the kit is a fairy door ready for finishing touches, two paint brushes and a set of acrylic paints. We are 3D printing each fairy door as requests come in so please let us know and we will make one especially for you.
Programming news:
All programs are held on Zoomand can be found at https://events.sonomalibrary.org/events. Prior registration is required to participate. Please register online or call 707-894-5271 to register.
Weekly programs just for teens
Ask a Librarian for Teens. Mondays at 4 p.m. Come chat with a teen librarian. We can help you locate resources for a homework assignment, get a book recommendation, learn how to use your StudentOne Card, learn how to use tutor.com, Overdrive or any of our other databases, etc. Educators who have questions regarding databases and/or library resources are also welcome.
Virtual Pride Club for teens. Tuesdays at 4 p.m. Join teens in this weekly club to discuss books and other media that showcase queer voices and experiences. Each month there will be a different theme, and you can select a book or other media that fits that theme based on recommendations by librarians or choose your own. This club is a great way to make friends, foster community building and discover queer media all at the same time. This month’s theme is poetry and novels in verse.
Virtual Teen Anime Club. Wednesdays at 4 p.m. Come join other anime fans on Zoom who enjoy watching anime and discussing manga.
Virtual Social Justice Club for Teens. Thursdays at 4 p.m. In this weekly virtual club, we discuss books, movies, TV, podcasts and news stories that raise social justice issues of interest to teens. This month’s theme is mental health. We will have two special guests this month. Social Advocates for Youth (SAY) and Ozlem Ozdener.
Game on! Fridays at 4 p.m. Join other Sonoma County teens once a week to play collaborative online games such as Among Us, Jackbox Games and Kahoots! A Teen Librarian will host the game; beginners and seasoned players alike are welcome to join.
We would like to also invite teens to join us in conversation on Discord. Please email dromeo@sonomalibrary.org for an invite or simply come to one of our events.
Events for adults and teens
Understanding the Transgender Experience. Tuesday, May 4 at 5:30 p.m. Please join us for an engaging and insightful panel discussion with Cammie Duvall, Jordan Decker, Alex Marshall and Janna Barkin. Our panelists will share their perspectives with us as transgender adults and the parent of a transgender child. This program will support, educate and inspire anyone who attends.
DIY We Heart Fiber Arts. Tuesday May 11 and 25 at 7 p.m. Learn the basics of hand-sewing. Learn creative and original embellishment (patches, buttons, visible repair and embroidery, including Japanese Boro and Sashiko styles.)
Virtual One-on-One Tech Help program. Please sign up for an available 30-minute appointment online at https://events.sonomalibrary.org/events or call the branch and talk to a helpful library staff member. We have two appointments on Tuesdays at 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. and four appointments on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. All devices and questions are welcome.
Events especially for adults
The Botanical Bus: Bilingual Mobile Herb Clinic. Saturday, May 1 at 10 a.m. Mediation practices to manage stress with Maria Rivera. Learn self-care practices that will help us reduce stress in a confusing and chaotic world.
Tortilla Literaria: Diarios de motocicleta. el lunes 4 de Mayo a las 7:30 p.m. Este mes vamos a platicar sobre: Diarios de motocicleta: Notas de Viaje por America Latina - Ernesto Che Guevara. Para recibir su copia envie un correo electronico a fgonzalez@sonomalibrary.org.
Book Discussion for adults is on Tuesday, May 11 at 2 p.m. We will be discussing “A Place for Us” by Fatima Farheen Mirza. Come join in the discussion with Donna Romeo. She puts together video clips, author interviews and questions that are sure to challenge your thinking. New members are always welcome. Books are available for curbside pick up at the Cloverdale Regional Library. Please email dromeo@sonomalibrary.org if you need to pick up the book at a different branch.
E Street Studio Virtual Media Maker Meetup. Monday, May 24 at 6 p.m. Connect with other videographers, photographers, podcasters, designers, sound artists and others who are curious about making media. Find out what projects people are working on right now. Learn virtual ways to collaborate. Ask questions and get answers.
Read BIPOC Book Club. Tuesday, May 25 at 6 p.m. Join librarians virtually to discuss books by authors who are Black, Indigenous or People of Color (BIPOC). This month we will be discussing “A Women is No Man” by Etaf Rum. Books are held at the Northwest Santa Rosa Library. Call 707-546-2265 to have a copy held for you, either at Northwest or sent to your local library for pickup.
Documentary Film Discussion Group. Thursday, May 27 at 6 p.m. Use Kanopy streaming service to view the month's film selection and join the discussion via Zoom with other film buffs. This month’s film is Aoki, and Asian American Black Panther For instructions on how to set up a Kanopy account, visit https://sonomalibrary.org/library-collection/kanopy or call us at the library 707-894-5271.
Beginning Spanish Conversation Club. Tuesdays throughout May at 6:30 p.m. Beginners and Intermediate learners welcome. Learn and practice Spanish together virtually via Zoom with facilitator Amy Contradi.
Advanced Spanish Conversation Club. Thursdays throughout May at 1:30 p.m. Learn and practice Spanish together virtually via Zoom with facilitator Amy Contradi. This club is ideal for advanced speakers, and intermediate learners are welcome.
There are also many events, book talks and storytimes on the Sonoma County Library’s YouTube channel. Bookmark, follow and subscribe so you don’t miss a thing. https://www.youtube.com/user/sonomalibrary
