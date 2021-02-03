February is American Heart Month, which is a time that many in our country and communities focus their attention on the importance of heart health. President Lyndon B. Johnson issued the first proclamation in 1964, nine years after he had a heart attack.
The American Heart Association and others have raised the awareness of living healthier lives, and yet despite all of the progress, heart disease is still the single largest health threat to Americans accounting for about one fourth of all deaths.
According to the American Heart Association, “Heart disease kills more people than all forms of cancer combined, heart attacks affect more people every year than the population of Dallas, Texas, and 83% of people believe that heart attacks can be prevented but aren’t motivated to do anything. 72% of Americans don’t consider themselves at risk for heart disease, and 58% put no effort into improving their heart health.” These are some frightening statistics!
So, what can we do? The American Heart Association states that, “The good news is that heart disease is preventable in most cases with healthy choices, which include not smoking, maintaining a healthy weight, controlling blood sugar and cholesterol, treating high blood pressure, getting at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity a week and getting regular checkups.”
I also wondered if there was any connection between heart disease and mental health issues, especially after such a challenging year as 2020 was, so I decided to do some research. In particular, I wanted to find out if people with anxiety or depression are more apt to develop heart disease.
According to Harvard Medical School Health Online, “factors that are known to contribute to a higher risk of heart disease (for example, an unhealthy diet, lack of exercise, and smoking) are also common in people with mental health issues. New research that adjusts for those potentially confounding factors suggests the answer is yes (there is a connection).
Dr. Jill Goldstein, a professor of psychiatry and medicine at Harvard Medical School, states, “We have found shared causes for both illnesses that begin even before birth that are carried throughout life. Mental health disorders and cardiovascular problems might not just co-occur in adulthood. Instead, people may be vulnerable to both conditions over a lifetime because of their early exposures.”
Women are twice as likely to suffer from major depression as men. Anxiety disorders are also more common in women and often occur with depression. Major life events and losses can reveal depression as well.
What can you do to improve your health both physically and mentally? Exercise! Even a minimal amount of exercise has been proven to make a difference. Exercise can improve mood (let those endorphins kick in) and memory function, sleep, decrease stress, and it is good for your heart.
The first Friday of the month, Feb. 5, is National Wear Red Day. This day raises awareness and support for women, cardiovascular disease and strokes. Long thought of as more of a man’s disease, research has shown that it is the number one killer of women. Be sure to wear your red on this important day for you and your loved ones, as well as on Valentine’s Day. Much love and health to you this month and all year long!
The Cloverdale Senior Multipurpose Center is closed to the public but available as a resource to our community Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. by phone and email.
Our craft store, Creative Notions, is open for curbside pickup on Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. A Sidewalk Sale table is available as weather permits.
Melanie Hall is the program manager for the Cloverdale Senior Multipurpose Center.
