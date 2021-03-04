March is Women’s History Month, which has been celebrated since 1987 here in the United States. This celebration began with a school district in Sonoma organizing a week to honor women and the impact they have made throughout history in 1978. That led to presentations at dozens of schools, a “Real Woman” essay contest and a parade in Santa Rosa. Every year since 1987, March is the month for many to reflect on the role women have played in making our nation great.
Did you know that the first International Women’s Day took place on March 8, 1911? This is a celebration globally which many countries observe. They celebrate by having demonstrations and acknowledgement of the accomplishments, affect that women make and have made in our world. One of the customs is to shower women with gifts and flowers (sounds like fun). The United Nations has been sponsoring International Women’s Day since 1975. The United Nations General Assembly cited the following reasons for adopting its resolution on the observance of International Women’s Day:
“To recognize the fact that securing peace and social progress and the full enjoyment of human rights and fundamental freedoms require the active participation, equality and development of women; and to acknowledge the contribution of women to the strengthening of international peace and security.”
Some of the names that come to my mind when I think about women who have influenced our country through their contributions are Eleanor Roosevelt, Susan B. Anthony, Rosa Parks, Ruth Bader Ginsberg, Maya Angelou, Oprah Winfrey, and the most recent are Michelle Obama and Vice President Kamala Harris.
Of course, the women who influence each one of us do not have to be famous. They can be our grandmothers, aunts, mothers, sisters, daughters, friends, teachers, coaches, local business owners and state, county or city representatives.
On Nov. 7, 2020 Vice President Kamala Harris spoke to a crowd about the work women have done in our country, here is what she said: “While I may be the first woman in this office, I won’t be the last. Because every little girl watching tonight sees that, this is a country of possibilities. And to the children of our country, regardless of your gender, our country has sent you a clear message: Dream with ambition, lead with conviction, and see yourself in a way that others might not see you, simply because they’ve never seen it before.”
Who are the women that have influenced you? Who do you feel has made a difference in our country during your lifetime? Who continues to influence you? Perhaps you are the woman who has influenced others.
The Cloverdale Senior Multipurpose Center is closed to the public but available as a resource Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Our craft store, Creative Notions is open on Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for curbside pickup. Sidewalk Sale table will be available as weather permits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.