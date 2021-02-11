February 14, 1909 – 111 years ago
A “testamentary paper” found in the desk of the late Madam Preston, head of the Free Pilgrims’ Covenant Church and founder of the Preston colony, was filed for probate in superior court today. It decrees that her $125,000 estate at Preston shall go to the church. She decrees that if any of the numerous heirs of her family or her dead husband’s family, claim anything from her property, they shall get a dollar each. The Madam further prescribes the form of worship she wishes followed in the Preston Church, and urges that only devout members of the church be permitted to speak at services. She advises against “hiring preachers as that is a bad thing.”
C. E. Humbert visited the headquarters of the Board of Underwriters and addressed them on the matter of reducing insurance on Cloverdale business property. After the big quake companies advanced a rate of 25 per cent on this class of insurance. A representative of the Underwriters is in town to re-rate the town’s business insurance. As a result, the insurance rate without a doubt be dropped 25 per cent on business property insurance.
February 12, 1959 – 61 years ago
A new plywood plant will be established in Cloverdale, which will eventually employ between 90 and 100 people. KVV California Mills, Inc. will start operations at the plant early in May on the six acres it purchased from the Cloverdale Redwood Company. The corporation has also purchased the Gualala Veneer Company, which will begin making veneer on February 14. Total investment of the two plants will amount to $1,250,000. The supply of lumber to make the plywood in Cloverdale as been assured.
February 15, 1984 – 36 years ago
As far as known, the first orange tree was planted by J.A. Kleiser in 1873 at the end of Main Street on what later became the Prescott property. About the same time Squire Brush planted several trees on what is now University Street. In 1869 Annie Brush returned from Panama with a basket of oranges; the seeds were planted on the University site. One original tree still produces fruit and grows through the roof of Walter Simonson’s back room. A group of citizens decided in 1893 to have a fair, which later earned the reputation of being the first fair of the year in California. The first fair in 1893 was primarily a chrysanthemum show held at Library Hall, the Reveille building. The Fairs of 1895-96 were held in the stables of Chas. E. Humbert. A new fair building was constructed on First and West Streets in 1897, which burned down in 1909. A replacement building was constructed facing West Street and subsequently burned in 1968. In 1950 the present fairgrounds were under construction and soon completed. Historically the exhibits still follow the same guidelines of earlier fairs with local oranges very rarely used. One large grove still exists off East Street, and there is also a large grove on Geysers Road.
In conjunction with the 82nd Annual Citrus Fair, and the 100th anniversary of the First National Bank (now WestAmerica) the Historical Society is proud to announce the partial opening of the Cloverdale Historical Society Museum at 215 North Cloverdale Boulevard. The Museum is the former residence of the founder of the bank, Isaac E. Shaw.
