February 29, 1910 – 111 years ago
A representative of the Santa Rosa Press Democrat was in Cloverdale this week soliciting support from citizens for a special edition that paper is to distribute on opening day of the Citrus Fair. Four extra pages of the paper will be issued containing a write up of the Fair and descriptive matter relating to Cloverdale and vicinity. The first page is to be attractively arranged with a cluster of oranges printed in colors. There will also to be a number of illustrations making altogether an attractive supplement to the regular edition.
President of the Highland Pacific Railroad, the proposed electric road from this county into Lake County, is in town. He is here again to take up an active canvas for stock for the road.
Wellington Hiatt was in Healdsburg to dispose of 25,000 gallons of wine, which he has in his cellar. Eleven and one half cents was the best offer Mr. Hiatt could get in this city. He did not sell, preferring to hold the wine until he can get a better price.
February 25, 1960 – 61 years ago
The weather smiled and the biggest and best Citrus Fair parade ever was held in Cloverdale. Police estimate that about 6,000 persons lined the parade route on West Street. For the first time big money prizes were awarded for the outstanding floats. Cloverdale Riding Club got first prize of $100 for its float fashioned with 4,000 flowers and entitled “Two New Stars for Old Glory”. Beta Sigma Phi received second prize of $50 for its float decorated with flowers from Hawaii and dotted with children sticking their heads out of simulated flowers. Cloverdale Cub Pack 144 won third prize of $25 for its float.
The first plant quarantine station in the United States was established by the California Legislative in 1881.
February 27, 1985 – 36 years ago
Members of the San Francisco Strybing Arboretum in Golden Gate Park are gathering information regarding the locations and flowering times of especially beautiful views of seasonal flowers. Their objective is to pinpoint locations of outstanding display of growing flowers or other interesting plants that are easily accessible by car in the Bay Area. The vineyards on Dutcher Creek Road, just ¼ mile south of Theresa Drive on the west side, are now covered (like a snow field with a white daisy-like flower). It is one of those spectacular scenes that is worth making a special trip to see. This beauty spot, that comes each year in February or March, is one of the locations recorded at the Strybing Arboretum.
The oldest known living thing is a creosote plant in California estimated at more than 11,700 years old.
