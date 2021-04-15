April 7, 1885 - 136 years ago
LOCAL ITEMS
- Showery.
- Skating this evening.
- The granger is happy.
- Wild oats heading out.
- Strawberries are in market.
- Everyone wants to go fishing.
- Bogus ten-cent pieces are in circulation.
- The town bell has at last been removed.
- Teams loaded with last year’s hops have been arriving from the northern counties this week.
- Texas Tom, the long-haired patent medicine man, made things lively here one day last week.
April 14, 1960 – 61 years ago
Few of the people in the United States realize we are being attacked every day by an enemy just as destructive as bombs. This enemy is trying to destroy our American way of life. Our hidden enemies are ideas growing in the United States; ideas and beliefs contrary to the American way of thinking. Cruelty to people of certain races is one example. Corruption at all levels of the government is another example. The United States is a powerful nation and has the respect of other countries. How long can we retain this respect? We must start working on ourselves, now. Our foes in other lands are watching for every slip we make and using it to their advantage. We might fall because our foundations, our ideals, have been pulled out from under us by the apathy of our own American public.
April 17, 1985 – 36 years ago
Victor Trione of Geyser Peak Winery brought to the Geyserville Annual Town meeting a proposal for a new tasting room and visitors center. The proposed project to include a lodge with 75 to 100 rooms and a restaurant located in a bowl-shaped meadow area of 40 acres located above the present buildings. Planned construction would not be visible from Hwy. 101.
After 15 years of delays and struggling to overcome spiraling costs, the Lake Sonoma Warm Springs Dam parkland will finally open this Memorial Day weekend. Most of the recreation facilities are either under construction or awaiting funding, minimal recreational opportunities will only be available in the 1985 season. The lake, which began filing November of 1984, has encountered many stumbling blocks and closed its doors in 1968. Funding was always a major obstacle in its progress.
