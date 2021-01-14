January 15, 1910 – 111 years ago
Words from Principal Miller. Our playgrounds here in Cloverdale need considerable attention. They should be filled up with dirt and gravel, as the back part of the grounds is a swamp. In rainy weather the little folks get their feet wet and are much more subject to sickness. Everyone who could, should donate a day’s work and a few loads of material and the grounds would soon be in good shape. The walls of the shop and laboratory are finished and the boys are getting ready to put the roof on. We are hoping to get a good mechanical course started this year and next year start to develop an agricultural course.
Citrus Fair Secretary Humbert, who has charge of the concessions, has lately been flooded with letters from parties desiring to furnish attractions for the Eighteenth Annual Fair, which opens on February 18th and closes on the evening of February 22nd.
January 14, 1960 – 50 years ago
Sonoma County listed 27.7 percent more businesses in 1959 than in 1954, according to a report released today by Dun & Bradstreet. Cloverdale had 119 business listings as of November, 1954 as against 152 in November 1959, a gain of 33 or 27.7 percent. Geyserville gained two business listings in the five year period, from 24 in November 1954, to 26 in November 1959, a gain of 8.3 percent. There were 2,917 businesses listed this past year in Sonoma County, which is an increase of 514 businesses over 1954. Only manufacturers, wholesalers, retailers and some service companies are counted and listed. The count does not include all professional and service business, such as barber and beauty shops, real estate and stock brokers.
January 16, 1985 – 25 years ago
A 1980 Cabernet from Cordtz Brothers Cellars, Cloverdale won a gold medal in wine tasting competition in the 5th Wine Competition held at Bratislava-Nitra, Czechoslovakia. The competition is held once every four years and is judged under international rules. The Cordtz Brothers wine competed with 163 other red wines from all over the world. The wine was awarded the gold metal not only as a cabernet, but compared to all the red table wines at the competition. Four other American wines also received a metal. This same cabernet won its first gold medal two years ago at the Cloverdale Citrus Fair. It is available at the Cordtz Brothers Tasting Center. Because of high demand only one bottle is allocated to a customer at $10 a bottle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.