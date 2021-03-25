March 22, 1884 – 137 years ago
From the column “Local Items:”
- A band of 200 hogs passed through town one day this week.
- We understand a dance hall will be erected on the banks of the river outside the corporation limits.
- Considerable improvements are being made on the Cloverdale Cemetery in the shape of planting trees, making walks, etc.
- Fruit trees are now blossoming. A big crop is promised, and a consequent big profit. Fruit raisers are steadily growing rich in this vicinity.
March 24, 1960 – 60 years ago
Work has begun on the new $65,000 Our Lady of Mount Carmel Roman Catholic Church in Asti. It will be an exact replica of a wine barrel even to a surface of redwood barrel staves. These staves will cover the roof as well as the sides of the building. The roof will curve to follow the shape of a barrel. The building is expected to be completed in six months. It will stand on an acre and a quarter of land which the winemaking Petri family gave to the parish. The present chapel building, widely famed for its quaintness and beauty, will go back to the wine company. The parish hall, which stands behind the present chapel, will be moved to stand near the new structure. The present church building, shaped like half an arc and covered with shingles, is one of the greatest tourist attractions of the Redwood Empire. The building was formerly a conservatory on the property of the Italian Swiss Colony.
March 27, 1985 – 35 years ago
The Cloverdale City Council stood firm on their decision to not amend the city’s nepotism policy, stating that Cloverdale was too small of a town to have a husband and wife working as city employees. The council was in total agreement that the policy stay intact.
Local residents, city officials and South Cloverdale Water Company users gathered to ask Fourth District Supervisor Nick Esposti’s and county health officials’ advice on resolving the confusion and questions surrounding the small water company located just outside Cloverdale. The South Cloverdale Water Company, owned and operated by its 40 users for the past 30 years, is in disrepair and requires immediate improvements as mandated by the county public health department. Esposti proposed a solution to the company’s water users that was met with a favorable response. He suggested that the company check out the feasibility of financing the repairs, have an engineering study conducted on the system and its usage, and then apply for a low-interest loan. Surcharges on the water bills would be one method of repaying the loan.
