April 18, 1885 - 137 years ago
Through the Valley: A drive through the Sonoma Valley, at this season of the year, is one of the prettiest sights to be seen in the state. From Cloverdale to San Rafael, it is one continuous panorama of beautiful scenery. The vineyards, grain fields and foothills are richly clothed with green vegetation, showing everything to be in a thriving and prosperous condition.
- Preparations for the 4th of July celebration have already begun in Healdsburg. The citizens expect the support of the residents of Cloverdale.
- The village of Geyserville is as picturesque as ever. The farmers in and around it speak very cheerfully of their prospects for the coming season. Skaggs Hotel is the rendezvous for visitors en route to Skaggs Spring.
- In passing through the little village of Windsor, we found things were quite lively on the streets. Farmer’s teams were hitched here and there and by the number of tillers of the soil to be seen around, it made things look business like. The crops in that section look in fine condition.
- Santa Rosa is certainly one of the prettiest, nay handsomest towns in the state. Sonoma County can well be proud of having it as her county seat.
April 21, 1960 – 61 years ago
A public opinion survey will be conducted in Cloverdale on the feasibility of building a local hospital. The survey questionnaire will inquire whether a hospital is needed in the area: the type desired, private or community owned; method of financing, and other pertinent information
All residents of the Cloverdale area may receive inoculations against poliomyelitis at a clinic to be held at the Citrus Fair pavilion. The clinic is for all persons, adults as well as children. County physicians are concerned as the level of immunization in Sonoma County is extremely low. Local residents are urged to take advantage of the free clinic.
April 24, 1985 – 36 years ago
At long last, the goal of the Cloverdale Depot Association, Inc. is about to be realized! It looks like the depot is on its way to being refurbished and becoming a museum, a permanent art gallery and a chamber of commerce center. There is also on the site an area allotted for the Pomo Tribal Council for a memorial to the earliest residents of this valley. A four and a half acre site, east of the proposed freeway by pass, has been set aside for the depot relocation by Cal-Trans. They will move the depot to the new site and construct a concrete foundation for it.
We’ve Done It again. The Cloverdale Reveille has moved its newspaper services and printing shop, once again. The new location will enable us to better serve your needs. We are located next to Art’s Automotive and Pardini’s Auto Body on N. Cloverdale Blvd. Stop by and say HELLO!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.