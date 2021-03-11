March 8, 1884 – 137 years ago
From the column “Local Items”:
- Mr. Menihan paid $400 for the Cloverdale Hotel property.
- Whiskey legislation of importance is in the wind, and Rome will howl accordingly. The Reveille is out of the fight for having refused to publish three long letters on the subject. We shall not dip pro or con.
- There is a large number of children, of both sexes and various ages, at the Boys’ and Girls’ Aid Society for whom homes or employment outside the city are desired.
- Considerable improvement is being made around the depot.
- Sonoma County has 7,572 census children, who receive for educational purposes from the state, $6.75 a piece or $51,111. Mendocino County has 3,534 census children which calls for $23,854.50.
March 10, 1960 – 61 years ago
A fallout shelter will be built for test and demonstration purposes in Santa Rosa. The prototype shelter will be an underground shelter located outdoors. The program is being conducted in cooperation with state and local governments. One prototype family shelter will be located in each state by the federal government as part of a public education program. The prototype shelters also will be useful for studying methods of construction, equipping the shelter with emergency supplies, and developing auxiliary uses for the shelters. In event of nuclear attack on this country, fallout shelters offer the best single nonmilitary defense measure for the protection of the greatest number of our people. “The Family Fallout Shelter” booklet is available from California Disaster Office, Sacramento or local Civil Defense offices.
March 13, 1985 – 36 years ago
More than $46 million in federal funding will go toward construction of the Cloverdale bypass, the California Department of Transportation announced. Approximately $46.1 million will be channeled into ongoing construction work of the Cloverdale bypass that will take place this year and next. In addition, another $30.9 million is set aside for the replacement of the Russian River Bridge and subsequent relocation of the highway near there. That will occur in1986-87.
Daniel McKean, a talented and award-winning poet has received the praise and gratitude from powerful world leaders. McKean, a former Cloverdale resident, currently lives in Geyserville. One of McKean’s award-winning poems follows: Peace: Why? I often sat and wondered why? We are born to live and die. Children starving, hunger eyes, swollen bellies, the child cries. It seems so lost, until that day when all of us can learn to pray. Our only hope is prayer, you see the only hope for you and me. We passed the answer in our haste. To make the best of time we waste. Is money the answer? Or is it just a case of greed. Selfish, petty, frightened men have caused the grief the mass is in. Our only hope is love, you see. I love you and you love me. The Word and feelings God has given us is the only thing that will set us free.
