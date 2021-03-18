March 15, 1884 – 137 years ago
From the column “Local Items”:
- We learn that the Hot Springs Ranch is going to be renovated for summer visitors.
- Some of our county subscribers can pay us their subscription in stove wood. Please, for the fire has gone out, and our teeth rattleth. Don’t wait till July when the thermometer is 100° in the cellar.
- Brass bands are about to be organized in Geyserville and Cloverdale with Prof. E. Lerch as director. They could not get a better drill master, and we hope they will go ahead.
- The postmaster has advertised for bids for carrying the mail between Skagg’s Spring and Geyserville, and Cloverdale and Glen Ellen. Here is a chance for a four-horse team to get a job between Geyserville and Skagg’s.
March 17, 1960 – 61 years ago
Sonoma County Supervisors at their meeting last week rejected all bids submitted for construction of the Cloverdale War Memorial building. Projected construction of a War Memorial building for Cloverdale has been hanging fire now for more than 10 years.
Recreation program will be continued in Cloverdale. This was decided at a council meeting Tuesday night.
Contracts have been let for the purchase of all equipment for the lights for the Cloverdale High School athletic field. Actual work on installation of the lights will depend a great deal on the weather, but it is hoped to have them installed and in operation by June.
March 20, 1985 – 46 years ago
Get ready for September because the Cloverdale Citrus Fair Association Board is planning a first-time three-day event full of fun and entertainment that will provide the city with one more unique event, unlike any other. The idea? A September Grape Festival focusing on the grape and wine industry. The festival will offer original competitions and entertainment. A favorite event Cloverdale crowds will enjoy at the festival — a grape stomp.
Leave the lights on. That was the Cloverdale City Council’s unanimous decision at a special meeting. The meeting was held to resolve conflicting interests on a proposed streetlight district that would have the residents picking up the tab to keep all the streetlights burning. The council organized the meeting following the presentation of two petitions bearing roughly 1,600 signatures of residents either for or against the light district. The petitions stemmed from the city’s decision to eliminate half of the streetlights, a budget-cutting solution that was estimated to save $25,000.
