Thank you to those who made the fair happen
I have enjoyed going to the Citrus Fair the past three days with friends and I just want to thank Katie Young and her whole crew. They all did a fantastic job and gave us a very safe, socially distanced event during this most difficult year. They are all to be commended for the terrific job they did. The food was great, with lots of selections, music, great cars on display along with the various animal exhibits and the beautiful display of photos. Can't forget the beautiful pick-up of daffodils and the citrus exhibit on display. A most enjoyable three days. Thank you to all the workers and helpers.
Carolyn Ramos
Cloverdale
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.