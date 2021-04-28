Eagles hanging tough; push record to 4-2 in league and 6-5 overall
The Cloverdale High School baseball team continued an outstanding spring campaign with an even split in a pair of recent league games, rebounding from a 7-1 loss at Fort Bragg with an exciting, 4-3 walk-off victory over visiting Clear Lake.
The result pushed the Eagle’s league record to 4-2 and 6-5 on the season.
In upcoming games, Cloverdale will visit Kelseyville on Friday, April 30 and return home to host Middletown on Tuesday, May 5. Both games start at 4 p.m.
Eagles gain split
The Eagles ran into some outstanding pitching in their April 20 trip to Fort Bragg, as Timberwolves’ hurler Ricky Sanchez held Cloverdale to just one run in a complete game, 7-1 win.
David Alvarez (3.2 IP, 3 hits, 2 ERs, 5 BBs, 2 Ks) took the loss, while Dylan Jones (1.1 IP, 4 hits, 3 ERs) and Gabe Wlodaczyk finished up in relief. Hitting safely for the Eagles were Alvarez (3 for 4), Caden Axell (2 for 3, 3B), Josh Lemley (1 for 3, run), Logan Axell (1 for 3) and Wlodaczyk (1 for 3, RBI).
Cloverdale climbed back into the win column on Friday, April 23 against visiting Clear Lake. Emerging sophomore Caden Axell broke a 3-3 tie in the bottom of the seventh inning with a clutch, run-scoring single up the middle to lift the Eagles to a 4-3 walk-off victory.
Wlodaczyk (4-1 IP, 3 hits, 2 ERs, 4 BBs, 5 Ks) got a no-decision while freshman Emilio Diaz (2.2 IP,1 hit, 0 runs, 1 BB, 3 Ks) notched the win in relief. Swinging hot bats were Caden Axell (3 for 4, 2B, RBI), Logan Axell (3 for 4, run, RBI), Jones (1 for 2, RBI) and Alvarez (1 for 4, run).
Statistical leaders
Batting leaders at the halfway mark of the season (through 11 games) are: Caden Axell (.484 BA, 15 hits, 5 runs, 7 RBIs), Lemley (.447, 17 hits, 7 runs, 9 RBIs), Alvarez (.378, 14 hits, 8 runs, 7 RBIs), Logan Axell (.361, 13 hits, 9 runs, 9 RBIs) and Wlodaczyk (.357, 10 hits, 6 runs, 6 RBIs).
Pitching leaders are: Wlodaczyk (2-0, 26 Ks, 3.45 ERA), Alvarez (2-2, 23 Ks, 4.20), Lemley (1-0, 15 Ks, 2.92) and Emilio Diaz (1-0, 3 Ks, 0.00).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.