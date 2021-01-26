Thousands of California athletes from youth to high school level received some welcome news on Monday, as Gov. Gavin Newson announced that he was lifting the statewide stay-at-home order.
The long-awaited ruling opens the door for the Cloverdale High School cross country team to start official practices on Feb. 1.
Football, basketball and volleyball seasons have been canceled
The news was not all good however, as officials from the Coastal Mountain Conference, which includes the NCL1, NCL2 and NCL3, voted on Monday to cancel most fall and winter sports, but allow a cross country season. The canceled fall sports include football, volleyball and soccer, while winter sports such as basketball and wrestling have also been canceled for the 2020-21 school year.
Purple Tier 1 sports to start first
With the county still mired in the restrictive purple tier, Coastal Mountain Conference teams, including Cloverdale, will be the only active sports until the county moves into the red tier. Baseball and softball are classified as red tier sports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.