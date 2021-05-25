Eagles post wins over Clear Lake, Willits to finish season at 12-8
The varsity baseball Eagles finished the 2021 campaign with a flourish, scoring impressive wins over Clear Lake and Willits.
The victories gave the Eagles a final league record of 9-5 and 1-8 on the season.
“It was nice to finish the season on a high note,” Cloverdale coach Ben West said. “We won five of our last six and were playing really good baseball to end the season.”
The Eagles were among the hottest teams in the league in the final month of the campaign, and that carried into the final week of play.
Eagles turn back Cardinals, Wolverines
Cloverdale traveled to Clear Lake in their road finale on May 18, exploding for 12 runs in the first three innings to stake starting pitcher David Alvarez (5 IP, 4 hits, ER, 4 Ks) to a big lead. It was more than enough run support as Alvarez and the Eagles cruised to a 13-2 rout in five innings. It was Alvarez’ fourth win of the season.
Pacing the 13-hit attack were Josh Lemley (3 for 4, 2 runs, 3 RBIs), Dylan Jones (2 for 4, 2 runs, RBI), Alvarez (2 for 5, 2B, 2 runs, 2 RBIs), Emilio Diaz (2 for 3, 3 runs), Logan Axell (1 for 3, 2 runs), Caden Axell (1 for 3, 2B, run, 2 RBIs), Jonathan Meza (1 for 1), Collin Patterson (1 for 3) and Andy Herrera (RBI).
The Eagles honored seniors Patterson, Herrera, Meza, Logan Axell, Searfin Rosas and Josh Lemley before taking the field in the season finale against Willits on Friday. The suspense was over early, as Cloverdale victimized Wolverines’ pitching for 15 runs en route to a 15-4 romp.
“Our offense really came to life the last two weeks, a trend we’ve seen in the past,” West reflected. “We started capitalizing with runners in scoring position and taking advantage of opportunities. I’m proud of the boys’ ability to finish the season on a strong note for the seniors, and it gives our underclassman confidence going into next year.”
