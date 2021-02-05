Former Eagle now a star pitcher for Sterling College in Kansas
Former Cloverdale High School softball pitcher Teanne Edens hasn’t skipped a beat since graduation in 2016, navigating a nationwide pandemic and nagging shoulder problems that have each threatened to derail her senior college season.
One of the top pitchers in Eagle’s history, Edens compiled a 55-15 record for Cloverdale while also excelling in varsity volleyball and basketball.
After graduation, she went on to shatter both the single season and career strikeout marks for Northeast Community College in Nebraska. After transferring to Sterling College (NAIA) in Kansas, Edens was on pace to set the school strikeout record last spring before the season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
She has since undergone successful off-season surgery (on her pitching arm) and is back on track for a strong senior campaign.
“My shoulder is feeling a lot better considering I had surgery on it in September,” she said. “I’ve just been doing my rehab to be able to come back and play this season. As of right now we’re still having a season, and we’re set to travel to Texas for our first games.”
Preparing for a college softball season in a pandemic has its own set of challenges, but Edens has adjusted to the many health guidelines that have been put in place.
“The pandemic really hasn’t affected our training, we just have protocols in place that we have to follow,” she noted. “For instance, we have screenings we have to fill out every morning and then one before practice. When we’re in a huddle or the weight room we have to wear masks.”
The Cloverdale native has one game circled on her softball calendar this season, a March date against Oklahoma Wesleyan University that will pit her against former Eagle’s teammate and 2019 grad Heather Sterling.
“I’m very excited to play Heather,” Edens said. “We were supposed to play each other last year but that never happened because of COVID. But I’m super excited to see her and play against her.”
With just a few months of college life remaining before graduation in June, Edens plans to put her Criminal Justice major to good use, possibly pursuing a career in law enforcement.
“I plan on going into probation and become a probation officer, but I’m not exactly sure where I’m going yet,” she said, looking ahead. “I will figure that out when I start applying to different places.”
