Cloverdale off to solid start; hosts Clear Lake on Friday
The Eagles are proving they can play with anybody this season, giving league opponents all they can handle as they make their way through the first half of the NCL1 schedule.
Cloverdale (3-2, 5-5) began their latest stretch with an April 13 home tilt against St. Helena, with one bad inning sabotaging an otherwise solid outing.
The Saints busted it wide open with a five-run uprising in the fateful second inning and never looked back en route to an 8-3 win.
Eagle’s starter David Alvarez (3 IP, 9 hits, 7 ERs, 2 BBs, 3 Ks) took the loss, while Josh Lemley (4 IP, hit, ER, 5 BBs, 3 Ks) closed it out in relief. Collecting hits for Cloverdale were Josh Lemley (2 for 3, RBI), Andy Herrera (1 for 4, RBI), Logan Axell (1 for 3, 3B, run, RBI) and Caden Axell (1 for 3).
The Eagles climbed back into the win column on April 16 at Lower Lake, as Gabe Wlodaczyk (4 IP, 3 hits, 4 ERs, 3 BBs, 4 Ks) and Alvarez (3 IP, 1 hit, 0 BBs, 3 Ks) shared mound duties in an 8-4 Cloverdale victory. The Eagles mounted a ferocious, 11-hit attack, one of their best hitting performances of the young season. Leading hitters included Lemley (2 for 4, 2B, 2 RBIs), Logan Axell (2 for 4, 2 runs, 3 RBIs), Alvarez (2 for 4, run, 2 RBIs), Caden Axell (1 for 1), Kagen Jones (1 for 3, run), Herrera (1 for 4, run), Wlodaczyk (1 for 3, run), Collin Patterson (1 for 4) and Dylan Jones (RBI).
The one-game winning streak was stopped on April 20 in Fort Bragg, as the Timberwolves held the Eagles to a solo run in the fourth inning on their way to a 7-1 victory.
Alvarez (3.2 IP, 3 hits, 3 ERs, 5 BBs, 2 Ks) took the loss, while Jones (1.1 IP, 4 hits, 3 ERs) and Wlodaczyk (1 IP, 0 hits, 0 runs, K) came on in relief. Top hitters were Alvarez (3 for 4), Caden Axell (2 for 3, 3B), Wlodaczyk (1 for 3, RBI), Logan Axell (1 for 3) and Lemley (1 for 3, run).
The Eagles return home this Friday, April 23 when they host visiting Clear Lake, followed by a Tuesday, April 26 trip to Willits. Both games start at 4 p.m.
