Cloverdale ends successful softball campaign with 10-6 record
The Cloverdale High School softball team overcame its share of obstacles this year, not the least of which was a year-long school shutdown due to the pandemic, but all was forgiven after completing the spring campaign with a solid, 10-6 record.
Cloverdale more than held its own in the tough NCL1, finishing the league schedule with a fourth-place mark of 8-6. St. Helena was the top league team at 13-1, followed by Clear Lake (11-3) and Fort Bragg (9-5).
Eagles rout Wolverines
The Eagles put an exclamation point on the 2021 season in Friday’s home finale against Willits, exploding for 13 runs in the first inning en route to a 28-11 rout.
Pitcher Grace Gloeckner (5 IP, 5 Ks) notched the victory while Alyssa Moffett and Rylee Reasoner drove in three runs apiece.
“The season ended on a positive note and we said goodbye to our five seniors; Janaye Hammond, Alyssa Moffett, Faith Holloman, Ahnna Randolph and Grace Gloeckner,” Cloverdale’s veteran coach Margaret Fitzgerald said. “They all had a very positive impact on the CHS softball program and it was great for them to have a season to play.”
