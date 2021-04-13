Cloverdale remains unbeaten after five games
The Cloverdale High School softball team hasn’t skipped a beat after having their 2020 season wiped out due to the COVID-19 pandemic, starting the 2021 campaign with five straight victories.
Under the guidance of veteran coach Margaret Fitzgerald, the Eagles have notched non-league wins over Credo (10-0) and Healdsburg (15-0), opening NCL1 action with wins over Kelseyville (16-5) and Middletown (11-9).
“It's going well, we have five strong seniors and a solid crew of underclassmen,” Fitzgerald said. “So far our defense and hitting have been good.”
Eagles the team to beat
Defending NCL1 champion Cloverdale made short work of Kelseyville in the league opener on April 6, pounding out 10 hits in a 16-5, five-inning romp over the visiting Knights. The Eagles tallied five runs in the first inning and added four runs in the third and seven more in the fourth to seal the victory.
Senior pitcher Grace Gloeckner went all five innings, scattering nine hits while fanning seven to earn the victory. Top hitters were Makenna McNulty (2 hits, 3 RBIs), Faith Holloman (4 RBIs) and Sadie Toronato (3 RBIs). Ahnna Randolph and Alyssa Moffett drew two walks apiece.
The Eagles traveled to Middletown on April 9, with the teams engaging in a high scoring, see-saw battle before Cloverdale gained separation with three runs in the decisive sixth inning. The Mustangs staged a rally in the final frame, but it fell just short as the Eagles hung on for an 11-9 win.
Gloeckner (7 IP, 14 hits, 8 Ks) went the distance for the victory, while leading hitters included Randolph (2 hits) and, Rylee Reasoner (2 RBIs).
At press time Cloverdale (2-0, 4-0) were preparing to host St. Helena on April 13, followed by a Saturday, April 17 non-league visit to Healdsburg (11 a.m.). The Eagles resume league action next Tuesday, April 20 at Fort Bragg. Game time is 4 p.m.
