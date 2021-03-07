Despite ruling, CHS will not have a basketball season this spring
In yet another stunning development in the push to resume sports in California, the governor’s office announced on March 4 that a settlement in a pending lawsuit had been reached that would allow the resumption of all indoor sports.
The surprise announcement came just a week after a state ruling that outdoor sports could be played in counties that have a COVID case rate of 14 or fewer infections per 100,000 residents. The new ruling for indoor sports has the same requirement, although participants may be subject to weekly testing if the county remains in the purple tier.
The lawsuit seeking to lift the ban on indoor sports was brought on by a group of student/athletes and coaches last month and applied enough pressure to force embattled Gov. Gavin Newsom and the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) to change course on their existing health policies regarding sports.
Although the news was received with excitement from all those affected, the ruling seems to raise as many questions as answers.
Cloverdale High School will not be affected by Thursday’s announcement like other Sonoma County schools, considering that Coastal Mountain Conference officials have already decided there will be no football, soccer and basketball seasons starting up in any form. The Eagles will have cross country, baseball, softball, tennis and track and field teams competing this spring.
