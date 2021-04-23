Dorothy Lee Freeman, age 81, known to many as Grammy, passed away with family by her side, April 9, 2021, in El Cajon, Ca.
Born February 26, 1940, in Ukiah, Ca, to the late George Edgar Freeman and Evelyn Alice Jarose, Dorothy was a true cowgirl and a woman of many talents. She was raised on her family's Willowbrook Ranch in Willits, Ca. She helped manage airports with her husband, Donald Keith Tosten, in Carson City and Sparks, Nv, and the Tosten Aircraft in Cloverdale, Ca. Dorothy worked as a bookkeeper and repaired restaurant equipment at a commercial appliance repair co in Santa Rosa, Ca. She later moved to Oregan and worked on her own cattle ranch until deciding to move to Jamul, Ca, to be close to her grandsons. She volunteered at Jamul schools, where all knew her as Grammy. Once a month, Grammy would bring a basket of cookies to pass out to the children. She refereed soccer games, helped with school fundraisers, and participated as a Rolling Reader.
She was a member of Foothills Methodist Church, where she helped create their Prayer Quilt Ministry, taught Sunday School, and assisted in fundraising events.
Survived by her daughter, Deevinda Lee Tosten; her grandchildren, Donnell Victor Blasi and Dakota Lee Blasi of Jamul Ca; Jocelynn Guinevere Tosten of New Smytna Beach, Fl; her great-grandchildren, Weston Lee Blasi of Jamul Ca, Jude Hawk Tremblay, and Jaxyn Hawk Tremblay of New Smyrna Beach Fl; and in a loving spirit, her son Donald Edgar Tosten.
We welcome family and friends to celebrate her life at a graveside ceremony at the Ukiah Cemetery 940 Low Gap Rd Ukiah, Ca, Friday, April 30 at 11:00 am, followed by a get-together. A second ceremony to celebrate her life will occur at Foothills Methodist Church 4031 Avocado Blvd, La Mesa, Ca, Friday, May 15 at 11:00 am.
Dorothy requested in place of flowers, memorial donations be made to Second Chance Dog Rescue, San Diego, Ca.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.