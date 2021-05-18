Dustin James Hanna Cox died unexpectedly on May 9, 2021.
He is sorely missed by his family and many friends and neighbors.
Dustin moved to Cloverdale at the age of 2 and attended all local schools through high school graduation.
During his third year at UC Santa Cruz, he discovered his interest in geology which led to a bachelor’s degree in Earth Sciences.
Dustin worked at Souverain during his college summers, and after graduation his technical skills brought him employment with Calpine and Bottle Rock Power at the Geysers, where he became a Power Plant Operator.
Possessing a sharp mind, his interests were many and varied. He read and researched extensively to understand how things work. The knowledge he accumulated enabled him to construct or repair almost anything. He was a geologist, chemist, mechanic and innovator.
He loved to dive for abalone and hike and fish in the Sierra Nevada mountains. He could hold a conversation on almost any topic.
He leaves behind his parents, Bill and Melissa Cox, brother Brady Cox, sister Whitney Cox and grandmother, Barbara Talmadge, all of Cloverdale. He will be missed by his many aunts, uncles and cousins.
A good friend to those who knew him, an animal lover and a kind soul, he struggled with depression and mental illness his whole adult life.
Please direct any memorial donations to the mental health organization of your choice. There is a huge need in today’s world to research, manage, and treat this disease, which silently afflicts untold millions of families.
