Emil Leon Gardner 78, passed away peacefully at his home in Cloverdale on March 16, 2021. Emil was born on March 12, 1943 in Shelby, Montana.
Emil joined the US Navy in 1962 and was stationed on the Aircraft Carrier USS Ranger. He married the late and former Shirley Green of Cloverdale in 1963. Emil was once part owner of the Grapevine Bar & Restaurant in Cloverdale. He retired from the Geysers, after nearly 50 years, where he first worked as a geothermal driller and later as geothermal, oil & gas consultant. While at Dresser Industries he travelled often to Colorado, Texas, Utah, Japan and Venezuela.
He was married to the late Martha Garrett from Cloverdale and Juanita Mercado.
Emil is predeceased by his parents and his brother Dwayne. He is survived by his current wife the former Bobbie Hamblin, brothers Alfred and Anson Gardner, his children Darla Gardner, son-in-law Rod Earnest, Eva Gardner and fiancé Jeff Kaiser, Dionne Gardner and son-in-law Billy Pint. He is also survived by his grandchildren David, Eli, Alaina, Donavon, Seth and Jorja.
Emil said, “I will live and die in Cloverdale.” The 50+ year resident loved the town of Cloverdale, California. Once there, he did not want to live anywhere else. It was his heaven on earth.
Graveside services will be held in Columbia Falls, Montana in mid-June at the Saint Richard’s Catholic Church cemetery. He wished to be placed next to his father Jerry. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to your favorite animal rescue organization.
