Rose

Born May 1st 1942 Frances passed away suddenly on February 2nd 2021 in Ukiah Ca. She was preceded in death by her husband Jim and son Dennis Taber. Frances leaves behind her son Dan Taber ( Jennifer ), her daughter Deborah Opperman ( Brian ). She is also survived by her grandchildren Marc, Kyle and Jerod Domenichelli, Chase, Hailee and Gavin Taber; and great grandchildren Koa and Vaida Domenichelli. Frances also leaves behind a sister Paulette Webber of Red Bluff and brother Clarence Horn ( Linda ) of Las Vegas. Due to Covid - 19 services will be held at a later date. We would like to extend our thanks to Hospice of Ukiah.

