Born May 1st 1942 Frances passed away suddenly on February 2nd 2021 in Ukiah Ca. She was preceded in death by her husband Jim and son Dennis Taber. Frances leaves behind her son Dan Taber ( Jennifer ), her daughter Deborah Opperman ( Brian ). She is also survived by her grandchildren Marc, Kyle and Jerod Domenichelli, Chase, Hailee and Gavin Taber; and great grandchildren Koa and Vaida Domenichelli. Frances also leaves behind a sister Paulette Webber of Red Bluff and brother Clarence Horn ( Linda ) of Las Vegas. Due to Covid - 19 services will be held at a later date. We would like to extend our thanks to Hospice of Ukiah.
Funeral Homes
The caring and experienced professionals at Conneely Family Cremation & Funeral Services (formerly known as Windsor Healdsburg M…
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.