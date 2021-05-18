Virginia Ann Mills, 88, passed to her rest on April 11, 2021.
She was born on February 5, 1933 in Modesto, CA, one of three children of Horace and Florence Lollich.
A long-time resident of Cloverdale, CA, she lived, worked, and worshiped in the community for 70 years before moving into Healdsburg Senior Living for the last eight years.
Virginia married William Mills on April 4, 1953 and they raised six children together.
They operated a glass repair business and managed AK Auto Float in Cloverdale. She also, served as a bookkeeper for several businesses in Cloverdale, sold Tupperware, and helped care for her aging mother while raising her own family.
Virginia was an accomplished seamstress, homemaker, and loved working in her large kitchen garden. Colorful flowers always lined their large outside deck, pets scampered under foot, and visitors were always welcome.
She served faithfully in the Cloverdale Seventh-day Adventist Church as secretary, bookkeeper for the school, teacher in the children’s division, and welcome greeter.
She is preceded in death by her son, Dan Mills, formerly of Fresno, CA, and her husband of over 60 years, Bill Mills of Cloverdale, CA. She is survived by five children: Margie Crofoot (Jim) of Mesa, AZ, Andy Mills (Patty) of Cloverdale, Sam Mills (Marcie) of Cloverdale, Sue Lish of Rohnert Park, and Jenni Wiley (Dan) of Berry Creek. She has six grandchildren: Megan and Shannon Lish, Chris and Gavin Mills, Lauren Sauder, and Wyatt Mills. She has five great-grandchildren.
Virginia will be remembered as a generous, loving mother, wife, and friend who found joy in her family, spent many hours in community service and as caregiver for her husband through his long illness with cancer.
Her family will be celebrating her life in a private ceremony at a later date and her ashes will be spread next to her husband and son on Pine Mountain.
