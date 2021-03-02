Last week, Jefferson Elementary students got a surprise gift, courtesy of Parkside Christian Chapel. After receiving a donation of Bombas socks, Parkside donated a pair of socks to every student at Jefferson, along with a Rice Krispie Treat and Nutri-Grain bar. Students trickled in to Jefferson last week to pick up individual wrapped packages with socks and snacks.
Parkside Pastor Thomas Craig is pictured with Jefferson Principal Susan Yakich.
Photos provided
