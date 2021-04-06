I walk through the Sebastopol Memorial Lawn Cemetery almost every day, and almost always go by the northwest corner over by the 7-11. It’s the section that was designated for the Chinese and Japanese community when the cemetery was created in the 1800s. I don’t believe that arrangement was made at their request. We have a long history of segregation and discrimination in this land.
The Asian hate crimes we’ve seen lately is hardly new stuff; we’ve had that ugly sentiment forever. But the recent mass shooting in the Atlanta area that targeted Asian women, and the frightening physical and verbal assaults out in the streets that now seem to be a common occurrence, has reminded us again of the racism that runs so deeply in our country.
Becca Graff came to the states from South Korea when she was three months old, and into the family of Joe and Barbara. Though she has moved to the East Bay since graduating from Analy and then UC-Davis, she’s still a face of the west county, and was generous enough to speak with me about her take on the uptick of hate crimes targeting the Asian American community.
Where and when were you born, Becca?
I was born in Imcheon, South Korea, on April 18, 1995. I’m almost 26.
How old were you when you arrived here?
I was three months old. Someone from the adoption agency brought me over on the plane. I was given a paragraph about my birth parents, but never met them. My given name was Arang Yook.
You were adopted into a Jewish family. Do you identify as Jewish?
If I had to check off a box, yeah, I’d check Jewish.
Have you been back to South Korea?
In 2012, I went with my parents, and I actually met my foster mom, who had looked after me for my first three months. That was cool. It was a neat experience to return.
Though I was from South Korea, and look it, I was surrounded by whiteness growing up. In South Korea, I was suddenly among people who looked like me, but I was a stranger in a strange land.
You’re a product of our Sebastopol school system, right?
I went to REACH from third to seventh grade, then to Brookhaven and then on to Analy.
Did you feel any prejudice or racial discrimination growing up here?
As an Asian adoptee, my experience was different from Asian kids who grew up in Asian families. I wasn’t really aware of any problem. I didn’t know what stereotyping was as a kid. I just wasn’t aware. I experienced microaggressions, but didn’t know that stuff like making fun of my eyes, was wrong. Looking back, it seems like the microaggressions were just an accepted part of life here.
You’re young, and it hasn’t been so many years, but have things changed much? Is there more awareness or sensitivity now?
Yes. I think social media has really helped increase social justice awareness and action, especially among younger people.
You mentioned the “model minority myth” to me. What is that?
It’s the myth put upon and about Asians, that as a minority group, we are proof that the American Dream is real. If you work hard, and take school seriously, you can succeed here. It’s a myth that that’s the case with Asians. We aren’t actually a model minority. That’s the byproduct of a white supremacist/white centric, mentality. Minorities end up competing with each other, and then there’s a tension between communities of color. It’s an ugly result of trying to fit into the white supremacist framework. Of course, not all white people are supremacists, but white people benefit from white supremacy. Walking through the white world, being white, is just an obvious advantage.
Of course, we aren’t just one thing or another. We’re all sorts of things. Can you tell me about intersectionality?
It means that I can be Asian, and Jewish, and American, and adopted, and queer, and privileged, and that all those identities affect how I walk through this world.
Have you personally experienced a change in the past few months or years, in overt prejudice aimed at you as an Asian?
No, not personally. But I live in a bubble and am surrounded by mostly progressive people. But there’s absolutely more hate in the past few years, I believe mostly related to Trump rhetoric around both China and the COVID virus. And it seems to have worsened in this post-Trump age. I think his words emboldened people to act out their fears and ignorance.
What do you think of the national response to the recent wave of anti-Asian hate crimes?
Well, the national leaders and the big corporations are all saying the right things at the surface level. But we expect that. I think the Black Lives Matter movement has really positively influenced the response to hate. That’s been a unifying thing. And I think we need to acknowledge the work the black community has done to create positive change and awareness.
There’s actually a hashtag, #stopasianhate, which has a lot of traction on social media. That works in conjunction with #stopwhitesupremacy. You can end up linking to all sorts of related resources and content when you add that hashtag.
On a different topic, what have you been doing for work these past few years?
After graduating from Davis, I’ve worked for Cal Athletics for two and a half years, but in two weeks, I’m starting a new job. I’m going to be a Junior Project Manager for HealthRIGHT 360. It’s a nonprofit health care organization. They’re an umbrella organization with many clinics and providers under them. I’m really excited and hope to make somewhat of a difference.
What do you love to do when you come back to town to visit?
Well, quality time with my dogs is big. My family too, of course. (Becca laughs.) And getting Mimi’s Mud, of course.
Here’s something I’ve been asking people your age: is awareness of climate change, affecting your desire to have kids?
Absolutely. I’ve thought of this a lot. As an adoptee, I’ve always wanted to have a child who looks like me, and shares my features, but ultimately, I know that’s a selfish desire.
The world seems like it’s headed into a fiery pit of nothingness, maybe not this year, but the jury is out for next year. Anyhow, it seems to make more sense to adopt. I can then take a life that’s already here, and try to make that experience as good as possible.
So Becca, if you had an extra $20, who would you donate it to?
This might be a little controversial, but I’d give it to Red Canary Song. They support Asian and immigrant sex workers. I was just introduced to this group, so I haven’t fully vetted them, but their cause speaks to me.
Well, I hope that fiery pit of nothingness is at least a few dozen generations off. It seems that with thoughtful people like you around, we might be able to straighten a few things out, before we all flame out.
Thanks for taking the time to speak with us, Becca.
Here are the hashtags Becca referred to:
#stopasianhate and #stopwhitesupremacy
Red Canary Song is at redcanarysong.net
or you can reach them at redcanarysong@gmail.com
