There was a headline last week that puzzled me. It read: “Zhao Makes History - Nomadland filmmaker is first woman of color to win best director.” I never thought of people from Asia as having another color.
Like Kathy, I am the child of two immigrants who found refuge here in the states. Unlike Kathy, my “whiteness” allows me to pass as a full-blown American. Though I often feel like a foreigner here, a stranger in a strange land, I’m seldom treated that way.
Kathy and I are equally new in this country, but we’ve been treated in different ways. We sat together in the beautiful new outdoor sanctuary of St. Stephen’s church.
Where and when were you born, Kathy?
I was born in Boise, Idaho in 1946. Even so, I will forever be seen as a foreigner. I was the eighth of nine kids. My parents were immigrants from Canton, China.
Your immediate family?
My husband is Andrew, but he’s often called Mr. Fong. (Kathy laughs.)
I have a son, Bill, and a daughter, Amy.
How did you get here?
There were so few people of color and hardly any Chinese people in Idaho. My father died when I was 16, and soon after, my mother came to San Francisco, during my last year of high school. I stayed back to finish school and then joined her after I graduated.
We came up to Sonoma County almost by accident in 2000, when my husband and I were looking for a weekend place. We found a place and moved up for good in 2006.
Our family back in Boise didn’t have much. The boys got a chance to go to college, but the girls were told to get typing and shorthand skills, and to prepare for work as a secretary, and then to get married and have lots of kids. Well, I had my mind set on going to college.
I won a scholarship from the VFW in a speech competition. I was so happy. The speech that made it possible was about anti-communism in China and the freedom that my family had found here in the states.
Well, the very next year, the VFW decided that future speeches couldn’t reference ethnicity or immigration heritage. I think they didn’t want us to have an unfair advantage.
One reason I sought you out is because of the increase, or at least the perceived increase in anti-Asian rhetoric and hate crimes. The shooting in Atlanta, and the recent assaults on Asians in the streets, are the two most obvious incidents that come to mind. We’ve changed presidents in the last 100 days, but is America a less hostile place toward minorities since the election?
After Biden’s inauguration, there was a huge breath of relief that we didn’t have to put up with the falsehoods of the previous administration. Why didn’t we challenge all those falsehoods of Trump’s in his first three and a half years? I’m not sure why … So, of course there’s a different tone in the country now. There’s a new sort of honesty about the racism here.
Were the Atlanta shootings something of a benchmark?
There has always been this sort of discrimination. Like with BLM, now that there are cameras and social media to capture it and spread the word, there is simply a greater awareness of the racism.
You know, there was a Chinatown right here in Sebastopol years ago. After the war, many went back to the bigger Chinatowns out of a concern that if they (white society) could discriminate against the Japanese, they could turn on the small Chinese community as well. They figured there would be safety in numbers in the bigger cities. The Chinese were not made to feel welcome here.
Cemeteries were entirely segregated. (Indeed, there is a separate Chinese section in the northwest corner of the Sebastopol Cemetery.) My father is buried in the Chinese section of the Boise cemetery. Back in 1882 the Chinese Exclusion Law totally limited Chinese immigration, save scholars, merchants and diplomats. There’s a big Chinese section in the cemetery in Colma, but now we’re buried in that section by choice.
Let’s talk about the discrimination you experience now. You’ve said that it comes in the form of “microaggressions.”
We all experience microaggressions. It happens all the time. “Oh, you speak such good English. Where are you from?” … Once, when my husband and I were returning from our honeymoon in Europe, we came through JFK. My white husband headed straight for the US citizen line at passport control as did I, but an immigration agent tried to send me to the foreign passport line. I can’t change this face. We’re just always perceived as foreigners.
Here’s another one.
When we moved from San Francisco to Sebastopol in 2000, we found a property in unincorporated Sebastopol off of Bloomfield/Pleasant Hill Road. In a fence dispute with our new neighbors, the woman concluded by saying to my husband, “Well I hope you enjoy your picture bride!”
So, even though I was born and raised in Boise, Idaho when it was a small town of 60,000 with a feel much like Sebastopol’s, I am and will continue to be seen as a “foreigner.” In spite of fitting that stereotype of the “model minority” with my two degrees, corporate leadership roles and nonprofit leadership roles; I am perceived as someone’s “picture bride”.
You have a long history of being an activist. You were the executive director of Habitat for Humanity in Sonoma County, you were an organizer of the local Woman’s March, and more recently an organizer for a Day of Action for Abortion Rights. I’m sure the list is much much longer.
So, what are you organizing or involved in now?
Well, it’s mostly through this church, St. Stephen’s, that I’m involved with social action. I’m a part of the Saturday lunches for the food insecure that we support. I’m also involved with Chinese for Affirmative Action. It’s a civil rights/equal justice organization in San Francisco’s Chinatown. I was once their Executive Director but have remained involved for the past 50 years. They’re directly involved with fighting voter suppression and anti-Asian hate crimes.
Does Sebastopol feel like home now?
I have found a niche in Sebastopol: I served on the Analy Education Foundation Board during my daughter’s years there, I served on the Vestry at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church and I and four other grandmas organized the Sebastopol Women’s March in 2018, (https://www.sonomawest.com/sonoma_west_times_and_news/news/slideshow-womens-march-in-sebastopol/article_732577c6-fecd-11e7-84f3-7399f31af50a.html).
After helping Meekk at La Bodega host several Chinese New Year Celebrations, I met several professional Sebastopol Asian women to bond with. One is a retired fashion industry leader, one is a retiree from the aerospace industry, one is a trustee at Foothill College, one is a nonprofit consultant and we share our histories and stories of being Asian in America.
When I’m out and about in Sebastopol, I always notice other Asians. It’s comforting to know there are more of us who have made west county our home.
Kathy, if you had an extra 20 dollars, who would you donate it to?
Well, my heart is really with St. Stephen’s and this community that I have found here. They do good things here. I’d give it to my church.
Thanks for your time Kathy, and for all the projects you’ve been a part of and no doubt will be a part of, to make things better.
Here’s a great interview that some Analy students did for Storycorps about Kathy: https://archive.storycorps.org/interviews/interview-with-katheryn-fong/
St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church is at 500 Robinson Rd., Sebastopol, 95472. www.ststephenssebastopol.org
The CAA (Chinese for Affirmative Action) can be found at: 17 Walter U Lum Pl, San Francisco, 94108 or at caasf.org
