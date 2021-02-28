Well, we hit 500,000 COVID deaths today.
Our life expectancy went down by 1.13 years in the past year overall, (www.pnas.org), but it’s 3-4 times worse if you’re Black or Latino. That may come up after this thing passes, but for now, we each just lost at least a year of life.
Rush Limbaugh died last week. The man had blood on his hands. Besides dividing this country like no other with his lies and distortions and incitement (sounds familiar?), he lied about COVID. He claimed it was no worse than the common cold, that masks were silly, and no special precautions were called for. He was willing to see increased infection and increased death, in the name of preserving personal freedom.
KSRO has not had him on the air for a few years now, but they do broadcast similar hateful crap from other likeminded conservatives. That may garner a large listenership and advertising bucks, but at what cost? I think it’s the cost of what passes for the truth.
I was glad to see that the news outlet of choice for this week’s Face of the West County, was something more reliably close to the truth than Limbaugh and his sort.
Let’s meet Maria Cook.
Where and when were you born, Maria?
Los Gatos, in December of ’87. I’m 33.
Who is in your family?
The big star is Everett, my 4-year-old son.
My parents are both still alive, and I have an older brother, and a younger sister.
Then there’s Kula, our 16-year-old old dingo-like dog.
(I asked Everett what he wanted to be when he grew up, and he was quick to answer “a gardener worker, like my dad”.)
Where is your family from?
On my Mom’s side, her folks were Yugoslavian, Swedish, and Japanese. They came to the country from Japan in the 50’s.
My Dad’s side is pretty much German.
With all those different nationalities in you, do you feel bi-racial?
I’ve never been asked that. Well, I certainly looked different from the dominant population of caucasian kids I went to school with in Los Gatos, but I never really felt different. I’m not so in touch with my roots. I grew up American.
You were our waitperson yesterday at the new Thai place (Khom Loi) in the old Peter Lowell’s space. (It was delicious.) Are you thinking of going into the restaurant business or do you have other plans besides being a great mom?
My passion is buying and selling vintage clothing and treasures. If I could do that full-time, I’d love to.
We’ve seen a big climate event, again with this recent polar vortex. How much are your worrying about the climate changes ahead?
It’s definitely scary to think about the world our kids are going to be living in at our age. (i.e. 25 years from now) Even since when I grew up, things have changed a lot.
So, does that make you less likely to have more kids?
At one point, I didn’t feel the need to add any more people to the general population. Now I can’t imagine a world without Everett. His dad and I are teaching him to be a contributor, and a servant to the earth. I can now see having more kids in my future. We need more people who can protect this world of ours.
Where do you get your news from, Maria?
Mostly NPR, or the news app on my phone. I don’t read a paper, either in print or online.
Your work puts you in direct contact with a lot of people. Are you planning on getting the COVID vaccine?
I haven’t decided yet. Sometimes I double mask at work, but I’m personally not quite ready for the vaccine. I do take the virus seriously. I’ll decide in a few months, after I see how people have done with the vaccine.
Tell us something people wouldn’t guess about you.
Well, I played Roller Derby in the Sonoma County Roller Derby League for years. My name was Foxy Trotter because my dog looks like a fox, and I grew up riding horses.
Wow. So how real is Roller Derby?
It’s totally legit. Nothing fake about it. It’s nothing like what you grew up watching. It’s fully regulated now.
It looks brutal. Did you ever get seriously hurt?
Nothing major. I was a jammer, the person who scores the points. I really miss it.
Thanks for speaking with us Maria. See ya’ around.
Maria plans on having her vintage clothes for sale on eBay, sometime next month.
That delicious Thai food that Maria serves up at Khom Loi, is at 7385 Healdsburg Ave. in Sebastopol. 707-329-6917.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.