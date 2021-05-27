I love the story about Lily Tomlin when she received some distinguished acting award a few years ago. On the night she accepted the award, she had an admission for the huge audience in attendance.
“I’ve got to be honest with you,” she said. “When I first came to New York City, all I wanted to be was a Howard Johnson’s waitress, but all I could find was acting work.”
It’s sort of that way with me. I keep looking for local faces who just represent the common person, but all I can find are remarkable, thoughtful and big-spirited people.
Tracy Peters is no exception.
I went into the Sebastopol Police Department looking to find a member of the force who could help us understand the nature of being a cop today. I met Kevin Kilgore, the new chief, who immediately agreed and instantly said he knew just who fits the bill. He reappeared with Tracy, as if he had just pulled a rabbit out of a hat.
Sebastopol really is a small town, maybe pretending to be a bit bigger than it really is. A year or two ago I found a remarkable thing in the garbage bin near the breezeway between Main Street and the ramen place. It was a prosthetic leg, and it was in pretty good shape. Not knowing what to do with it, I took it over to the police department to surrender it. Whoever was behind the desk, saw me and the leg, and didn’t take a second to say, “Oh, sure. I know whose that is.” Like I said, we live in a small town.
I told Tracy the leg story, and before I could finish, she said, “Oh, sure. That was probably Joseph’s.”
Though Tracy makes her home in Santa Rosa, she has been a huge presence here in Sebastopol for the past 25 years, serving in the police department the whole time, and certainly qualifies as a Face of the West County.
Where and when were you born, Tracy?
It was April 11, 1959 in San Francisco. We came up to Sonoma County when I was in ninth grade. I’m a Piner grad who never left Santa Rosa.
Kids and family?
Three kids, five grandkids and a husband of 40 years.
I’m told that you’re one of the pillars here in the police department.
Well, I’ve been here just about 25 years. I’ll be retiring in December. I was first a dispatcher, and then moved over to evidence and records. Two years ago, I became the dispatch supervisor, but I still work the desk (dispatching).
My first day of work was Jan. 2, 1997, and all the area roads were flooded from one of those terrible floods. Floods and fires are the most challenging situations. When a disaster strikes, it affects the whole community. The calls just pour in.
Do you have an especially memorable call?
That’s hard to answer. I’d say it was when I stayed on the phone for 45 minutes with a suicidal caller. We didn’t have a good address to send units to, so I just helped the woman stay focused on me, until help could arrive.
I took the call from the neighbor of the woman who had just been murdered by her daughter. I won’t forget that one.
We’re lucky not to have much violence in the area, but when it comes in, we handle it and process it later.
Do you take calls for the Fire Department as well?
We are now a PSAP, a Public Safety Access Point. When I first started, we dispatched both police and fire. Then Redcom came along and now all 911 and business calls come to us, but we now send fire calls to Redcom who dispatch fire and ambulance.
You are the first calm voice that a caller hears when calling in distress. What sort of training do you get?
You know, we’re called the very first of the first responders.
We go through a six month training period at the Sebastopol PD that prepares us to be solo dispatchers.
People call need all sorts of support. We deal with a lot more than in-process calls. We’re a resource for all sorts of needs.
Police departments are sort of under fire these days. There’s so much more scrutiny being paid policing. More accountability. How is moral these days?
There’s clearly extra pressure because of the national dialogue. Look, we’re all for positive changes in policing, and have always been on the forefront of community-based policing.
We try to support everyone, even when they’re being hostile towards us.
You know, we’ve had body cameras since Chief Weaver. He helped us understand that the cameras weren’t a threat to officers, it just confirms the good work they do.
One thing that’s great about working in Sebastopol is the great community support over the last year and a half, or forever. People have really gone out of their way to very vocally support us, maybe as a result of the increased national tension. People have made a point of expressing appreciation. It’s one reason that I’ve stayed here for 25 years.
But no one around here will say that getting better (as a police department) isn’t a good thing.
Is there an uptick in crime related to all the cannabis grown around here?
You know, we’ve pulled stats on that, and it doesn’t appear to be so.
There are two upticks: fires and scammers.
I’m really apprehensive about this coming fire season. But each year we’ve gotten better at handling fires in general.
The big uptick is in fraud issues. There’s a lot more scamming and telephone fraud. Especially during tax season, there’s more and more IRS fraud calls.
I even got a scammer calling me at the desk about a police employee and a warrant. I told the guy this is a police department he was calling and that I knew he was scamming.
What can we do when we get those scam calls?
I tell people that if someone calls you, and you don’t recognize the number, don’t even pick up. Let it go to voicemail. Most scammers won’t be leaving a message. And never call back a number you don’t recognize.
Never touch a link that comes in on a text message, and never engage with these people on the phone.
Is there a special unit or designated officer to deal with the scamming?
Not yet. There’s really no way to track these people down. Maybe the FBI can do something? We can’t.
In 25 years, how are things different? What’s changed?
The days of preferential treatment are over. Society at large is more aware and more sensitive to the need to treat all citizens with an equal hand.
Who’s our new chief?
Kevin Kilgore and he’s awesome. We’re really happy to have an energetic person with good ideas. I think he’s here for the long haul. He’ll be a great representative for our department and keep us moving in a positive direction. He’s really community minded.
Okay Tracy. If you had an extra $20, who would you give it to?
On my Amazon account, I’ve got St. Jude’s Children’s Research Center designated for donations.
They give kids and families struggling with cancer, hope.
Thanks for your many years of service, Tracy.
It’s been a pleasure. This has been a great community to work for.
Here’s the contact info for St. Jude’s: www.stjude.org
262 Danny Thomas Pl.
Memphis, TN 38105
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.