The long-awaited high school soccer campaign is underway for Windsor High School teams, as the Jaguars kick off an abbreviated spring schedule.
The Windsor boys, led by varsity coach Gerardo Perez, logged their first outing on April 21 against Montgomery, falling 2-0.
“It was a great first game overall,” Perez reported. “We’re looking forward to a rematch on May 5.”
The Jags will be back on the pitch for the second match of an eight-game season on Wednesday, April 28 at Piner in a 7 p.m. start. The first home date of the season is on May 12 against Maria Carrillo (7 p.m.).
This year’s team features a group of 12 seasoned veterans that will be led by seniors; Oscar Palmerin, Alexis Ayon, Diego Miranda, Damian Lopez, Marius Bossard, goalie Omar Reyes, Adrian Lopez, Flynn Stokeld, Dayron Garcia, Kai Sperbeck, Alex Rosales, Alex Barragan and Johnny Weber.
“Our team is now well experienced and are looking forward to a great season,” Perez said. “One freshman making his debut on varsity this year is Carson Sterling.”
Ladies in win column
The Lady Jaguars, led by head coach Ralph Montes, are also off to a good start on the spring pitch, most recently posting a 2-0 victory over host Cardinal Newman on April 20.
Goal scorers for Windsor were Bella Chavez, and Jaycie Levar, with assists going to Olivia Hohnstein and Chavez.
The entire Windsor varsity roster includes seniors; Bella Chavez, Carmi Dotario, Bailey Campanella, Lola Gugel, Olivia Holdenried, Jordan Hume, Katelynn Merical and Emily Moberly. Juniors are; Jaycie Levar, Sophia Colombana, Emma Corcoran, Vanessa Cordova, Olivia Hohnstein, Amanda Howard, Emily Ott and Jaelynn Pinero. Sophomores are; Guilianna Colombana, Jadyn Holdenried and Elsa Nolen.
Windsor will resume league action on Tuesday, April 27 at Analy (7 p.m.).
