The Jaguars are hitting their stride on the spring softball circuit, playing some of their best ball to date in a recent stretch of games.
The Jags began the surge with an even split with perennial league power Analy, combining a 10-9 win with a 3-0 loss. Windsor’s signature victory of the campaign may have come in an April 23 visit to non-league foe Petaluma, scoring an 8-7 nail-biter over the battle-tested Trojans.
The wins evened the Jag’s North Bay League record to 2-2 and lifted them over the .500 mark on the season at 4-3.
“The team is progressing nicely,” WHS coach Charlie Johnson said. “It was nice to come from behind to win on Senior Night (against Analy), with all three of our seniors contributing. Beating a strong Petaluma team was definitely a true team win.”
Windsor will begin a two-game set with Montgomery on Tuesday, April 27 in Santa Rosa, and return home to host the Vikings on Thursday, April 29. Both games start at 4 p.m.
Jags on a roll
Windsor opened their latest stretch with an April 20 see-saw battle with visiting Analy, jumping ahead with a grand slam off the bat of sophomore Lily Caughie in the second inning. The Tigers clawed back with a seven-run uprising in the third but the lead would not last. Trailing 9-7 in their final at-bat, the Jaguars pushed across three runs to lift them to a 10-9 victory.
“Caughie’s grand slam was huge,” Johnson said later. “And all three of our seniors also were clutch in the last inning to push us past them.”
Joining forces on the mound were Savanna Cordova (2.1 IP, 3 hits, 5 runs, 4 BBs, K), Mia Avila (3 IP, 7 hits, 2 runs, BB, K) and Zoe Finney (1 IP, 0 hits, 0 runs). Leading hitters were Caughie (1 for 3, HR, run, 4 RBIs), Nataleigh Johnson (2 for 4, 2B, run, RBI), Cordova (2 for 4, 2 runs), Kelly Tagnolli (2 for 4, 2 runs), Adriana Novak (1 for 4, RBI and Riley Zwetsloot (1 for 4, run).
Despite eight hits, the Jaguars couldn’t muster a run in the rematch at Analy two days later, as the Tigers made four hits stand up in a 3-0 victory.
Finney (4.1 IP, 1 hit, 1 run, 8 BBs) took the loss while Grace Boyle (1.1 IP, 1 hit, 2 runs, K) came on in relief. Hitting safely for Windsor were Tagnolli (2 for 3), Maddie Senkowski (1 for 3, 2B), Zwetsloot (1 for 3), Cordova (1 for 3), Boyle (1 for 3 and Johnson (1 for 3).
The Jags were locked in another wild game at Petaluma on Friday, erasing an early 3-0 deficit with three of their own in the third inning. Windsor took charge with a five-run explosion in the fifth for an 8-3 lead, but survived a tense seventh inning as a Trojan’s rally fell just short in an 8-7 Windsor victory.
“Grace Boyle pitched a great complete game,” Charlie Johnson said. “We hit the ball well and had some great defensive plays.”
Boyle (7 IP, 10 hits, 7 runs, K) earned the victory, while top hitters included Senkowski (3 for 4, 2B, run, RBI), Avila (2 for 4, 2B, run, RBI), Tagnolli (1 for 4, 2B, run, RBI), Finney (1 for 3, run, RBI), Jennifer Doherty (1 for 4, run), Cordova (1 for 1, 2 RBIs) and Novak (1 for 4, run).
