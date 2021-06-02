The Analy Lady Tigers closed out a solid spring basketball campaign in a busy final stretch of North Bay League action, notching close wins over Maria Carrillo and Ukiah for a final league mark of 3-3 and 7-4 on the season.
The Tigers were among the top teams in the NBL Oak Division, albeit in the absence of perennial power Cardinal Newman, but competed well against every game team they faced this season.
Strong finish
Analy began the final week of play on May 25 in a well-played, 49-48 loss to Montgomery, but bounced back three nights later at Maria Carrillo.
The Tigers battled the Pumas from the opening tip in the May 28 tilt, emerging from a defensive first half to grab a 17-15 lead at the break.
The teams cranked up their offense in a high scoring third quarter as the Tigers rode the hot hand of Lucca Lowenberg to maintain a 32-29 edge after three. Analy held off every Carrillo surge in the final period to pull out a hard-fought, 48-43 victory.
Lowenberg paced the Tigers with 23 points, four rebounds and two steals. Other top Analy contributors were Sophia Silveria (5 points, 7 boards, 1 assist), Andrea Ponce (4 points, 2 rebounds, 4 steals), Ellie Bengs (4 points, 11 boards, 2 assists), Maycee Hunter (4 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal), Lauryn Gramm (3 points), Morgan Gramm (3 points, 3 rebounds) and Maya Salas (2 points, 4 boards, 2 assists, 2 steals).
The Tigers finished the season with a flourish on June 1 against visiting Ukiah, battling the Wildcats tooth and nail before pulling out a 64-62 victory. The lead changed hands throughout, with Ukiah leading 32-31 at the half before Analy tied it at 48-all after three. With Lowenberg lighting, the game hung in the balance until the final seconds as the Tigers emerged with an exciting, 64-62 win.
Lowenberg finished a sensational spring campaign with a game-high 31 points, seven three-pointers, four rebounds, six assists, three steals and one block. Also in the scoring column were Bengs (10 points, 5 boards, 2 assists, 2 steals, 1 block), Salas (6 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal), Silveria (5 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist), Avery Tollini (3 points, 3 rebounds), Hunter (3 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals), Claire Alcorn (2 points, 6 rebounds), Morgan Gramm (2 points) and Ponce (2 points, 3 boards, 1 steal).
