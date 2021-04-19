The following are excerpted from Sebastopol Police Department daily log entries and listed at the time the alleged violation was reported.
TUESDAY
8:26 a.m. Petty theft at Willow Street and Jewell. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
WEDNESDAY
1:27 p.m. Petty theft, conspiracy to commit a crime, violation of probation and disobeying a court order at Gravenstein Highway North and Hurlbut Avenue. Referred to District Attorney for review.
SATURDAY
9:51 a.m. Grand theft of property exceeding $950 in value at Morris Street. Pending further investigation.
SUNDAY
11:27 p.m. Grand theft of property exceeding $950 in value and tampering with a vehicle at Morris Street. Investigation suspended. Leads exhausted.
