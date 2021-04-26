The following are excerpted from Sebastopol Police Department daily log entries and listed at the time the alleged violation was reported.
WEDNESDAY
2:58 p.m. Obstruction of justice, resisting a executive officer, battery on a peace officer, resisting a peace officer, resisting an emergency medical technician, at the Plaza, 6901 Mckinley Street. Adult arrested.
FRIDAY
7:04 p.m. Possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and served with a felony arrest warrant at Bodega Avenue and Edman Way. Adult arrested.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.