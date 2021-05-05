The following are excerpted from Sebastopol Police Department daily log entries and listed at the time the alleged violation was reported.
MONDAY
10:50 a.m. Contempt of court and disobeying a court order at Morris St. and Laguna Park Way. Adult arrested.
WEDNESDAY
12:59 a.m. Driving while under the influence of alcohol, at least .o8 percent, at Bodega and Dutton avenues. Adult arrested.
6:49 a.m. Defacing with paint at Mckinley Street and Weeks Way. Referred to District Attorney for review.
6:49 a.m. Served a misdemeanor arrest warrant at Mckinley Street and Weeks Way, Adult arrested.
10:08 a.m. Violation of probation at Willow Street and Jewell Avenue. Released due to insufficient grounds to file a complaint.
THURSDAY
12:16 p.m. Traffic offense with special circumstances, driving with a suspended license with special circumstances, interlock device required, and violation of probation at Wilton Avenue and West Street. Adult arrested.
FRIDAY
2:45 p.m. Felony identity theft at Stich Lane and Ragle Road. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
SATURDAY
3:53 a.m. Served misdemeanor arrest warrant at Gravenstein Highway South and Southpoint Avenue. Adult arrested.
4:32 a.m. Possession of a controlled substance paraphernalia at Pleasant Hill Avenue North and Bodega Avenue. Adult arrested.
10:15 a.m. Burglary at South Main Street and Palm Avenue. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
SUNDAY
3:55 p.m Violation of probation at North Main Street and Bodega Avenue. Adult arrested.
7:45 p.m. Violation of an order preventing domestic violence and violation of probation at Bodega and Washington avenues. Case sent to District Attorney for review.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.