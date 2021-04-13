The following are excerpted from Sebastopol Police Department daily log entries and listed at the time the alleged violation was reported.
TUESDAY
7:05 a.m. Vandalism with defacing of property at Laguna Park Way and Flynn Street. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
11:29 a.m. Burglary at Murphy Avenue and Bately Court. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
1:03 p.m. Obtaining money, etc., under false pretenses at Bodega Avenue and Nelson Way. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
THURSDAY
12:37 a.m. Possession of a controlled substance, driving without a license, and violation of probation, at South Main Street and Litchfield Avenue. Adult arrested.
1:15 a.m. Possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia at Gravenstein Highway South and Cooper Road. Adult arrested.
FRIDAY
8:10 a.m. Petty theft and tampering with a vehicle at Morris and Mckinley streets. Pending further investigation.
10:57 a.m. Lewd and lascivious act with a child 14 or 15, lewd and lascivious act with a child under 14, forcible sexual penetration with a foreign object, within the Sebastopol City Limits. Pending further investigation.
SUNDAY
10:28 a.m. Misdemeanor identity theft at Gravenstein Highway South and Lynch Road. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.