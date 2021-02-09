The following are excerpted from Sebastopol Police Department daily log entries.
MONDAY
11:41 a.m. Vehicle theft, petty theft and battery on a person at Morris Street and Laguna Park Way. Victim declines prosecution.
12:49 p.m. Grand theft of property worth more than $950 and tampering with a vehicle at Keating and Pitt avenues. Pending further investigation.
5:39 p.m. Grand theft of property worth more than $950 and tampering with a vehicle at Healdsburg Avenue and Lyding Lane. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
9:06 p.m. Tampering with a vehicle and grand theft of property worth more than $950 at Washington Avenue and Washington Court. Pending further investigation.
TUESDAY
7:02 a.m. Grant theft of property worth more than $950 and tampering with a vehicle at Stefenoni Court and Robinson Road. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
9:40 a.m. Tampering with a vehicle and grand theft of property worth more than $950 at Dutton and Bodega avenues. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
10:18 a.m. Disorderly conduct involving alcohol and violation of probation at Hutchins Avenue and Gravenstein Highway South. Adult arrested.
3:46 p.m. Grand theft of property worth more than $950 and tampering with a vehicle at Bodega Avenue and Nelson Way. Pending further investigation.
5:27 p.m. Disorderly conduct involving alcohol at Morris Street and Laguna Park Way. Adult arrested.
WEDNESDAY
10:35 a.m. Grand theft of property worth more than $950 and tampering with a vehicle at Healdsburg Avenue and Lyding Lane. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
10:32 p.m. Impersonation to get money and property at Juniper and Evergreen avenues. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
THURSDAY
1:04 a.m. Possession of a controlled substance at Bloomfield Road and Gravenstein Highway South. Adult arrested.
2:20 p.m. Felony identity theft and theft from a dependent elder of more than $950 at Palm Avenue and South Main Street. Pending further investigation.
FRIDAY
9:54 a.m. Driving under the influence of alcohol with at least 0.08% blood alcohol content at Pleasant Hill Avenue North and Bodega Avenue. Adult arrested.
SATURDAY
1:41 a.m. Driving without a license and without required interlock device, and violation of probation, at Sebastopol Avenue and Morris Street. Adult arrested.
12:09 p.m. Petty theft at Gravenstein Highway North and Hurlbut Avenue. Referred to District Attorney for review.
SUNDAY
12:41 a.m. Possession of a controlled narcotic and paraphernalia, and served with a misdemeanor arrest warrant, at Sebastopol Avenue. Adult arrested.
11:24 a.m. Grand theft of property worth more than $950 and tampering with a vehicle at Robinson Road and Stefenoni Court. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.