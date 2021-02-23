The following are excerpted from Sebastopol Police Department daily log entries.
MONDAY
4:43 p.m. Grand theft of property valued at more than $950, at Bodega and Golden Ridge avenues. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
TUESDAY
2:11 a.m. Violation of community supervision, possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia, at Pleasant Hill Avenue North and Bodega Avenue. Adult arrested.
WEDNESDAY
2:40 a.m. Violation of probation, traffic offense with special circumstances, driving with a suspended license with special circumstances, and having a blood alcohol content of more than 0.01% while on probation for driving under the influence of alcohol, at Bodega and Golden Ridge avenues. Adult arrested.
3:22 a.m. Violation of probation and driving without a license, at Wilton and Pitt avenues. Adult arrested.
1:17 p.m. Tampering with a vehicle and grand theft of property valued at more than $950, at High Street and Hayden Avenue. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
4:33 p.m. Grand theft of property with a value exceeding $950 and tampering with a vehicle, at Robinson Road and Stefenoni Court. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
5:21 p.m. Inflicting corporeal injury on a spouse or cohabitant and assault with a deadly weapon (not a firearm) with great bodily injury or with force likely to cause great bodily injury, at Vine and Calder avenues. Referred to District Attorney for review.
11:20 p.m. Driving while under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol level at least .08%, at Petaluma Avenue and Mckinley Street. Adult arrested.
FRIDAY
5:07 a.m. Possession of obscene material depicting sexual conduct involving a minor, at Laguna Park Way and Mckinley Street. Pending further investigation.
10:03 p.m. Attempted burglary, at North Main Street and Keating Avenue. Pending further information.
SUNDAY
2:25 p.m. Battery of spouse or companion, violating an ordinance preventing domestic violence, obstructing and resisting a peace officer or emergency medical technician, at Morris and Johnson streets. Adult arrested.
