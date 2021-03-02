The following are excerpted from Sebastopol Police Department daily log entries.
MONDAY
10:10 a.m. Served a misdemeanor arrest warrant at Morris and Johnson streets. Adult arrested.
9:38 p.m. Registration of a transient at Laguna Park Way and Mckinley Street. Adult arrested.
TUESDAY
6:05 p.m. Served a misdemeanor arrest warrant at May Court and Valley View Drive. Adult arrested.
WEDNESDAY
9:06 a.m. Shoplifting of item valued at less than $950 at North Main Street and Healdsburg Avenue. Adult arrested.
THURSDAY
4:37 p.m. Exhibiting a deadly weapon, not a firearm; violating probation; served with felony and misdemeanor arrest warrants at South Main and Burnett streets. Adult arrested.
11:34 p.m. Served felony and misdemeanor arrest warrants at Cleveland and Healdsburg avenues. Adult arrested.
SATURDAY
7:14 a.m. Defacing property with paint etc. at Willow Street and Jewell Avenue. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
