The following are excerpted from Sebastopol Police Department daily log entries.
TUESDAY
11:59 a.m. Possession of a controlled substance and disobeying a court order at Morris Street and Sebastopol Avenue. Adult arrested.
3:34 p.m. Hit and run with property damage at Petaluma Avenue and Mckinley Street. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
WEDNESDAY
3:21 a.m. Served a misdemeanor arrest warrant at Covert Lane and Norlee Street. Adult arrested.
3:52 a.m. Served a misdemeanor arrest warrant, possession of a controlled substance, presenting a false identification to police officers and violation of probation at Willow Street and Jewell Avenue. Adult arrested.
9:11 p.m. Driving while under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol level of at least 0.08 percent at Sebastopol Avenue. Adult arrested.
10:23 p.m. Vandalism exceeding $400, knowingly receiving stolen property valued at less than $950, and driving without a license at Morris Street and Laguna Park Way. Adult arrested.
FRIDAY
3:51 p.m. Tampering with a vehicle and grand theft of property worth more than $950 at Willow Street and Jewell Avenue. Disposition unknown.
4:53 p.m. Battery of a spouse or companion and vandalism of property at Gravenstein Highway North and Covert Lane. Unfounded.
5:19 p.m. Battery of a spouse or companion and battery of a police officer at Bodega Avenue and Nelson Way. Adult arrested.
10:39 p.m. Violation of probation at Mckinley and Morris streets. Adult arrested.
SATURDAY
8:58 a.m. Grand theft of property worth more than $950 and tampering with a vehicle at Bodega Avenue and West Hills Circle. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
2:06 p.m. Grant theft of property worth more than $950 and tampering with a vehicle at Sequoia and Covert lanes. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
SUNDAY
8:55 p.m. Vandalism, property damage and assault by use of force at Morris Street and Laguna Park Way. Referred to District Attorney for review.
9:58 p.m. Inflicting corporeal injury and false imprisonment with violence against a spouse or cohabitant at Laguna Park Way and Morris Street. Adult arrested.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.