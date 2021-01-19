The following are excerpted from Sebastopol Police Department daily log entries.
MONDAY
3:40 a.m. Served a misdemeanor arrest warrant at Weeks Way and Mckinley Street. Adult arrested.
11:34 a.m. Served a misdemeanor arrest warrant at Litchfield Avenue and Gwendolyn Place. Adult arrested.
8:27 p.m. Served a misdemeanor arrest warrant at North Main Street and Healdsburg Avenue. Adult arrested.
8:48 p.m. Driving with a suspended license at Gravenstein Highway South and Lynch Road. Adult arrested.
TUESDAY
10:08 p.m. Under the influence of a controlled substance at Petaluma and Abbott avenues. Adult arrested.
WEDNESDAY
12:48 a.m. Possession of a controlled substance at Gravenstein Highway North and Tocchini Street. Adult arrested.
10:21 p.m. Possession of a controlled substance, violation of probation, served with a misdemeanor arrest warrant at Pleasant Hill Avenue North and Bodega Avenue. Adult arrested.
THURSDAY
12:55 p.m. Possession of a controlled substance, a controlled narcotic and paraphernalia, violation of probation and forgery at Petaluma and Abbott avenues. Adult arrested.
SATURDAY
11:01 p.m. Possession of a stun gun by a felon, unlawful possession of tear gas, possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia without a prescription and violation of probation at Gravenstein Highway South and Cooper Road. Adult arrested.
SUNDAY
2:46 p.m. Shoplifting of items worth less than $950, minor possessing alcohol and obstructing a police officer at Sebastopol and Petaluma avenues. Juvenile arrested.
11:37 p.m. Cruelty to an elderly, dependent adult, causing great bodily injury and battery on a person, at Winding Wood Way and Covert Lane. Adult arrested.
