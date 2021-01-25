The following are excerpted from Sebastopol Police Department daily log entries.
MONDAY
9:49 p.m. Driving with a suspended license with special circumstances at Barnes and Sebastopol avenues. Adult arrested.
1:18 p.m. Deface with paint, etc., at North Main and Mckinley streets. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
TUESDAY
7:32 p.m Served with misdemeanor and felony arrest warrants, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and violation of probation at Morris Street and Laguna Park Way. Adult arrested.
WEDNESDAY
1:53 p.m. Vehicle theft, possession of a stolen vehicle, and served with a misdemeanor arrest warrant at North Main Street and Healdsburg Avenue. Adult arrested.
THURSDAY
7:03 a.m. Deface with paint, etc., at Willow Street and Jewell Avenue. Juvenile arrested.
7:40 a.m. Deface with paint, etc., at Bodega Avenue and Pleasant Hill Road. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
8:49 a.m. Burglary at Pleasant Hill Road and Bodega Avenue. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
6:12 p.m. Driving without a license at North Main Street and Healdsburg Avenue. Adult arrested.
FRIDAY
5:15 p.m. Served with a misdemeanor arrest warrant at Gravenstein Highway North and Danmar Drive. Adult arrested.
SATURDAY
10:35 a.m. Grand theft of property exceeding $950 value and tampering with a vehicle at Bodega and Golden Ridge avenues. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
2:17 p.m. Driving while under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol content of 0.08 percent or higher at Bodega and Washington avenues. Adult arrested.
SUNDAY
1:48 a.m. Driving while under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol content of 0.08 percent or higher at Ragle Road and Stich Lane. Adult arrested.
5:13 p.m. Vandalism and defacing property at Valentine Avenue and Pleasant Hill Avenue North. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
