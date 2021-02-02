The following are excerpted from Sebastopol Police Department daily log entries.
MONDAY
7:49 a.m. Vandalism and damage of property at Murphy and Washington avenues. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
1:52 p.m. Vandalism with at least $1,000 damage at Morris Street and Laguna Park Way. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
TUESDAY
7:56 a.m. Traffic offense with special circumstances, possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia, as well as violation of probation at North Main Street and Healdsburg Avenue. Adult arrested.
5:02 p.m. Petty theft at North Main Street and Healdsburg Avenue. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
10:15 p.m. Possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia at Gravenstein Highway South and Cooper Road. Adult arrested.
WEDNESDAY
9:49 a.m. Shoplifting of an item valued at more than $950 at Gravenstein Highway North and Hurlbut Avenue. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
FRIDAY
12:36 p.m. Petty theft at Meadowlark Drive and Hawthorne Court. Pending further investigation.
9:17 p.m. Served a misdemeanor arrest warrant at Pleasant Hill Avenue North and Bodega Avenue. Adult arrested.
11:37 p.m. Driving without a license and violation of probation at Bodega Avenue and Nelson Way. Adult arrested.
SUNDAY
8:13 p.m. Petty theft at Sebastopol Avenue. Pending further investigation.
