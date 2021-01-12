The following are excerpted from Sebastopol Police Department daily log entries.
TUESDAY
12:45 a.m. Possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia, driving without a license, served with misdemeanor and felony arrest warrants at Pleasant Hill Avenue North. Adult arrested.
7:41 p.m. Possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and violation of probation at Pleasant Hill Avenue North. Referred to adult probation.
10:44 p.m. Possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, violation of probation at Pleasant Hill Avenue North and Valentine Avenue. Adult arrested.
WEDNESDAY
12:26 p.m. Possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, violation of probation, served with misdemeanor arrest warrant at Murphy Avenue. Adult arrested.
5:08 p.m. Possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and violation of probation at Healdsburg Avenue. Adult arrested.
THURSDAY
1:46 a.m. Possession of a controlled substance and violation of probation at Pleasant Hill Avenue North. Adult arrested.
11:41 p.m. Served with misdemeanor arrest warrant at Pleasant Hill Avenue North. Adult arrested.
FRIDAY
10:28 p.m. Possession of a controlled substance, presenting false identification to police officer, driving with a suspended license, violation of probation and served with a felony arrest warrant at Williard F. Libby Park on Valentine Avenue. Adult arrested.
SATURDAY
5:40 a.m. Grand theft of property valued at more than $950 and tampering with a vehicle at Kathleen Court. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
12:26 p.m. Driving with a suspended license at Gravenstein Highway South. Adult arrested.
2:02 p.m. Shoplifting of items worth less than $950 and violation of probation at Gravenstein Highway North. Adult arrested.
SUNDAY
9:14 p.m. Possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, violation of probation and served with misdemeanor arrest warrants at Fircrest Avenue. Adult arrested.
10:47 p.m. Possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia, possession of a controlled narcotic, violation of probation at Bodega and Golden Ridge avenues. Adult arrested.
