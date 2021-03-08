The following are excerpted from Sebastopol Police Department daily log entries.
MONDAY
8:13 a.m. Vandalism, destroying other's property at Laguna Park Way and Flynn Street. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
10:25 a.m. Petty theft at Gravenstein Highway North and Hurlbut Avenue. Pending further investigation.
10:25 a.m. Petty theft, exhibiting a deadly weapon, not a firearm, at Gravenstein Highway North and Hurlbut Avenue. Pending further investigation.
10:25 a.m. Petty theft at Gravenstein Highway North and Hurlbut Avenue. Pending further investigation.
2:18 p.m. Vandalism, damage to property, at Morris and Johnson streets. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
10:11 p.m. Possession of a controlled substance, driving with a suspended license, traffic offense with special circumstances, interlock device required, violation of probation at Brown Street. Adult arrested.
TUESDAY
8:17 a.m. Vandalism, damage of property, at Gravenstein Highway North and Hurlbut Avenue. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
9:21 p.m. Grand theft of property valued at more than $950 and tampering with a vehicle at Bodega and Golden Ridge Avenue. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
THURSDAY
12:38 p.m. Petty theft at Gravenstein Highway North and Hurlbut Avenue. Pending further investigation.
FRIDAY
12:56 a.m. Possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and served with a misdemeanor arrest warrant at Morris and Johnson streets. Adult arrested.
11:24 p.m. Served with a misdemeanor arrest warrant at Pleasant Hill Avenue North and Bodega Avenue. Adult arrested.
