The following are excerpted from Sebastopol Police Department daily log entries.
MONDAY
1:46 p.m. Disorderly conduct involving alcohol at North Main Street and Bodega Avenue. Sent to District Attorney for review.
TUESDAY
11:03 a.m. Grand theft of property valued at more than $950 and tampering with a vehicle at Eileen Drive and Pleasant Hill Avenue North. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
WEDNESDAY
3:17 p.m. Obtaining money and/or other items under false pretenses at Jewell Avenue and Shawn Court. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
THURSDAY
1:52 p.m. Property theft, impersonation to get money, misrepresenting oneself as the card holder for a value of less than $950 at Litchfield Avenue and South Main Street. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
3:17 p.m. Battery on a person at South Main and Willow streets. Pending further investigation.
FRIDAY
12:18 p.m. Sexual battery and battery on a person at Mckinley and Brown streets. Pending further investigation.
11:37 p.m. Felony identity theft, driving with a conditional license, Impersonation to make someone else liable while on probation at Murphy and Healdsburg avenues. Adult arrested.
SATURDAY
5:05 p.m. Served with a felony arrest warrant at Laguna Park Way and McKinley Street. Adult arrested.
SUNDAY
8:23 p.m. Felony identity theft and misrepresenting oneself as the cardholder for a value of less than $950 at Bodega Avenue and Pleasant Hill Avenue North. Pending further investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.