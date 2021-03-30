The following are excerpted from Sebastopol Police Department daily log entries.
MONDAY
12:37 p.m. Driving without a license at North Main Street and Wilton Avenue. Referred to the District Attorney for review.
12:37 p.m. Served with a misdemeanor arrest warrant at Mckinley and North Main streets. Adult arrested.
4:57 p.m. Grand theft of property valued at more than $950, burglary, receiving stolen property valued at more than $950, theft, misrepresentation as the card holder, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and violation of probation, at North Main Street and Wilton Avenue. Adult arrested.
TUESDAY
12:51 p.m. Vandalism with damage to property at High Street and Bodega Avenue. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
10:37 p.m. Possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and violation of probation at Pleasant Hill Avenue North and Eillen Drive. Adult arrested.
WEDNESDAY
2:54 a.m. Assault with a deadly weapon (not a firearm) with great bodily injury or with force likely to cause great bodily injury, and battery with serious injury, at Mckinley Street and Weeks Way. Pending further investigation.
12:59 p.m. Battery on a person at Covert Lane and Healdsburg Avenue. Referred to the District Attorney for review.
THURSDAY
12:23 a.m. Possession of a controlled substance, traffic offense with special circumstances, driving with a suspended license, interlock device required, misdemeanor arrest warrant, violation of probation, at Occidental Road and Gravenstein Highway North. Adult arrested.
1:09 p.m. Petty theft at Bodega Avenue and Nelson Way. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
FRIDAY
10:56 a.m. Misdemeanor identity theft at Parquet St and Calder Avenue. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
1:42 p.m. Felony identity theft at Fircrest Avenue and Gravenstein Highway South. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
2:40 p.m. Driving recklessly with a suspended license, violation of probation, and disobeying a court order, at North Main Street and Wilton Avenue. Referred to District Attorney for review.
2:59 p.m. Battery of spouse, ex-spouse or companion, at Fircrest Avenue and Gravenstein Highway South. Adult arrested.
4:58 p.m. Grant theft of property valued at more than $950 and burglary, at Gravenstein Highway North and Hurlbut Avenue. Pending further investigation.
9:39 p.m. Possession of a controlled narcotic, possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia, at Robinson Road and Leland Street. Adult arrested.
