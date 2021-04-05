Police Log Sebastopol

The following are excerpted from Sebastopol Police Department daily log entries.

TUESDAY

6:26 p.m. Lewd and lascivious act with a child age 14 or 15, with use of force. Within Sebastopol city limits.  Pending further investigation.

