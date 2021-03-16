The following are excerpted from Sebastopol Police Department daily log entries.
MONDAY
12:45 p.m. Grand theft of property valued at more than $950, violation of probation, driving without a license at Pleasant Hill Avenue North and Bodega Avenue. Adult arrested.
WEDNESDAY
12:03 a.m. Impersonation to make another person liable, giving a false identification to peace officers, possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia, possession of a controlled narcotic, violation of probation at Abbott and Petaluma avenues. Adult arrested.
2:28 p.m. Tampering with a vehicle and grand theft of property valued at more than $950 at Healdsburg Avenue and Lyding Lane. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
11:35 p.m. Served a misdemeanor arrest warrant at Pleasant Hill Avenue North and Washington Avenue. Adult arrested.
THURSDAY
11:15 a.m. Disorderly conduct involving alcohol at Willow Street and Jewell Avenue. Adult arrested.
6:16 p.m. Tampering with a vehicle and grand theft of property valued at more than $950 at Bodega Avenue and Nelson Way. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
FRIDAY
2:36 p.m. Burglary at Golden Ridge and Bodega avenues. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
4:10 p.m. Petty theft and violation of probation at Gravenstein Highway North and Hurlbut Avenue. Adult arrested.
SATURDAY
7:47 p.m. Possession of a stolen vehicle, violation of probation, driving with a suspended license, obstructing and resisting a peace officer or emergency medical technician at Gravenstein Highway South and Cooper Road. Adult arrested.
